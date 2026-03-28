Science Of Fear: Why Do We Get Scared? Is It All in the Mind or a Brain Game?
We all feel scared sometimes, it's totally natural. But have you ever wondered how fear actually starts? Is it a feeling in your heart, or something happening inside your brain? Let's break it down.
Science Of Fear: Why Do We Get Scared? Is It All in the Mind or a Brain Game?
Ever felt like someone's behind you while walking in the dark? Or seen something shocking like a bloodstain and felt a shiver? Your heart starts racing, and you can barely breathe. That's fear. But what exactly is happening inside your body during these moments? Let's find out how this feeling is born.
Amygdala Hijack
The amygdala is your brain's first responder to threats. It acts like a security guard, instantly flagging danger and triggering a body-wide alert. This is why you sometimes react with fear before your logical brain even processes the situation. This rapid-fire response is known as an 'amygdala hijack'.
Fight-or-Flight Response
Once the amygdala sends a signal, the brain's 'hypothalamus' jumps into action. It commands the adrenal glands to release hormones like adrenaline and cortisol into your blood. This causes major changes. Your heart pumps faster to send more blood to your muscles, you breathe quicker for more oxygen, and your body's sugar stores become instant energy, preparing you to fight or run.
How Your Brain Balances Emotion and Logic
So, is fear a feeling or a brain function? It's both! A part of your brain called the prefrontal cortex helps you make sense of the fear. For instance, you might see a rope in the dark and jump, thinking it's a snake. Your amygdala instantly triggers fear. But moments later, your brain figures out it's just a rope and tells the amygdala to calm down. That's when you feel that wave of relief.
Fear: Protection vs. Anxiety
Fear is basically a protective shield given to us by nature. If we didn't feel fear, we wouldn't be able to spot dangers, which could be life-threatening. But, fear that pops up for no reason, like anxiety and phobias, is a different story. These are often caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain.
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