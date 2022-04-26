Sunflower Oil: Incredible benefits you didn’t know

Sunflower oil has some amazing health benefits that you may have not known of. Here are some incredible benefits of sunflower oil.

Golden, light and healthy, sunflower oil contains more Vitamin E than any other vegetable oil. It is naturally extracted from sunflower seeds and bears a subtle taste. Vegetable and plant based oils are cholesterol-free, low in saturated fats and rich in polyunsaturated fats. Sunflower oil, particularly, is loaded with Vitamin E and omega 6 fats which makes it a healthy choice.

An adult would need about 5 teaspoons of oil in a day.Sunflower oil is known for its high smoke point which is why it is mostly used as frying oil. But that’s not all; sunflower oil has some amazing health benefits that you may have not known of. Here are some incredible benefits of sunflower oil:

Promotes heart heath: Sunflower oil contains more than 80% of monounsaturated fats which makes it good for your heart. The impressive fatty acid content in sunflower oil helps in maintaining a balance in your body. Furthermore, it does not contain any saturated fats which help in controlling the cholesterol levels in your body.



Good for your skin: Sunflower oil is rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin E which help in promoting skin health. These vitamins act as antioxidants. They help in regenerating damaged skin cells and getting rid of the acne causing bacteria. The oil is light and non-greasy and thus, it gets absorbed in the skin easily without blocking the pores. Sunflower oil also acts as a natural moisturizer and helps in treating dry, sensitive skin.

Beautiful hair: Sunflower oil helps to soften dry, frizzy hair and adds a beautiful shine. It has a very light texture and acts as a conditioner. You can massage it on your scalp once a week for soft, silky hair. Sunflower oil is also rich in gamma alpha linolenic acid (GLA) which prevents hair loss and is often used as a treatment.



Energy booster: While saturated fats can make you feel lethargic, unsaturated fats energize you. It helps the discharge of glycogen into the bloodstream from the liver. Glycogen is a type of sugar that provides an extra boost of quick energy.

Strengthens your immune system: Sunflower oil is rich in antioxidants and also strengthens the cell membrane barriers which make it harder for bacteria and viruses to enter the body. It increases the body’s ability to defend infections. Sunflower oil also contains protein that helps in building and repairing tissues and various enzymes required for healthy functioning.