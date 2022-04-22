Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don'ts every expecting woman should follow during Surya Grahan

    Solar eclipses are thought to be detrimental for pregnancy, according to ancient beliefs and astrology. Women who are expecting a child or who are pregnant are advised to stay indoors during the solar eclipse.

    Everything that happens in the universe is inextricably linked, from glacier depletion and global warming to the growth in human population, technological development, and the destruction of natural resources. It is usually thought that when something is meant to happen, the stars align, and when something isn't meant to happen, something will finally stop it. 

    Image: Getty Images

    While it is still unclear whether any of this is true, prevention is always preferable to treatment. During solar eclipses, pregnant women should take the following precautions: -

    1. Try to stay indoors and avoid going outside during the eclipse. It would be much better if you didn't leave the house at all.

    2. Women should avoid wearing any metallic jewellery, such as bangles and pins.

    3. Pregnant women should also refrain from eating or drinking during the eclipse.

    4. Pregnant women should avoid all work-related activities and attempt to sleep well. Meditation and mantra chanting are advised since they assist to keep your mind at ease.

    5. Close all doors and windows, and cover windows with heavy drapes to keep the sun's rays out of your home.

    6. It is also thought that ladies should take a bath once the eclipse has passed.

    People have always believed these ideas, and they continue to do so, despite the fact that science do not support these beliefs. Maybe these are myths, maybe they aren't.

