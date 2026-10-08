The Ladakh administration has launched India's first high-altitude wildlife safari. Tourists can now spot snow leopards and Himalayan wildlife from six specially designed open-top vehicles. The safari covers Rumbak, Shang, and Uley regions.

Spotting a snow leopard earlier meant long treks and endless waiting on freezing rocks. The new setup takes visitors straight into the high-altitude habitat. The government approved this project in August, and the first batch of vehicles is already on the road.

Trained local drivers and wildlife guides accompany the tourists. The vehicles stick strictly to designated routes inside sensitive wildlife zones.