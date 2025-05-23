Sleeping under air conditioner all night? Learn about these 6 major disadvantages
Staying in AC constantly can cause bone, skin, joint, and respiratory problems. Maintaining body temperature balance and taking preventive measures is essential
Sleeping or staying in AC day and night can slowly harm your body in many ways—especially by increasing bone, skin, joint, and respiratory problems. AC is definitely a comfortable amenity, but balance is very important. If you stay in AC day and night, definitely take measures to maintain your body's natural temperature balance and protect your skin and bones. Let's learn in detail about 6 major disadvantages of staying or sleeping in AC for a long time and ways to prevent them:
Stiffness and pain in bones and joints
Sitting or sleeping for hours in the cold temperature of AC causes muscle strain and slows blood circulation. This leads to pain or stiffness in the bones and joints, especially in the waist and knees.
Prevention:
- Keep the room temperature at 24-26°C.
- Walk or stretch in between instead of sitting continuously in AC.
- Cover your body with a thin sheet.
Skin dryness and itching
- AC absorbs moisture present in the air, which can make skin dry, flaky, and itchy.
Prevention:
- Use a humidifier or keep a bowl of water in the room.
- Apply moisturizer, especially before going to bed at night.
- Drink plenty of water.
Breathing problems
- Frequent sitting in AC causes the membranes of the nose and throat to dry up. This can cause breathing obstruction and allergy-like problems.
Prevention:
- Keep the room clean.
- Change air filters periodically.
- Provide natural ventilation for a few hours (open windows).
Weakened immunity
- Staying in AC disturbs the body's temperature balance, and the body becomes unable to tolerate outside heat. This weakens the immune system.
Prevention:
- Do not keep the difference between AC and outside temperature more than 7-8 degrees.
- Reduce frequent movement between cold and hot places.
Fatigue and headache
- Continuously staying in AC can reduce the body's oxygen level, which can cause fatigue, dizziness, and migraine-like problems.
Prevention:
- Get fresh air every 2-3 hours.
- Rest your eyes while working on the computer/mobile.
- Do not keep the temperature too cold (18-20°C).
Neck and back stiffness
- If the direct air from the AC falls on the neck, shoulders, or back, the muscles start to tighten, which can cause pain or stiffness.
Prevention:
- Do not let the airflow directly hit your body.
- Use soft pillows and back support cushions.