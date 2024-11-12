Remove musty odor from blankets with THESE simple tips

Remove Musty Smell from Blankets: Easily eliminate unpleasant odors from blankets during winter using simple household items. Learn how here.

Removing Musty Smells from Blankets

Winter has arrived, and it's time to take out woolen clothes and blankets. However, they often have a strange smell after months of storage.

You can't use smelly blankets without washing them, but washing them in winter can be difficult. Don't worry! Follow these tips to remove bad odors from your blankets quickly and without spending money.

Tips to Remove Musty Blanket Odors: Musty odors in blankets during winter are common. However, you can prevent this problem by following these tips:

1. Air out blankets and woolen clothes in the sun for two or three days a week to remove moisture and prevent musty smells.

2. Avoid going to bed with wet hands or feet, as the moisture can cause blankets to smell musty.

3. Avoid eating in bed during winter.