Remove musty odor from blankets with THESE simple tips

Remove Musty Smell from Blankets: Easily eliminate unpleasant odors from blankets during winter using simple household items. Learn how here.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Removing Musty Smells from Blankets

Winter has arrived, and it's time to take out woolen clothes and blankets. However, they often have a strange smell after months of storage.

article_image2

You can't use smelly blankets without washing them, but washing them in winter can be difficult. Don't worry! Follow these tips to remove bad odors from your blankets quickly and without spending money.

 

article_image3

Tips to Remove Musty Blanket Odors: Musty odors in blankets during winter are common. However, you can prevent this problem by following these tips:

1. Air out blankets and woolen clothes in the sun for two or three days a week to remove moisture and prevent musty smells.

2. Avoid going to bed with wet hands or feet, as the moisture can cause blankets to smell musty.

3. Avoid eating in bed during winter.

article_image4

Camphor: Use camphor to remove musty odors from blankets that are not frequently washed. Wrap crushed camphor in paper, place it inside the blanket until afternoon, and then sun-dry the blanket.

Essential Oil: Sprinkle a few drops of your favorite essential oil on the blanket or place cotton balls soaked in essential oil inside the blanket.

article_image5

Baking Soda & Vinegar: Add 1 spoon of baking soda and vinegar, along with lemon juice (optional), to the soapy water when washing blankets to eliminate musty odors and leave them smelling fresh.

 

