There are several toxic relationships, yet these are some of the typical warning signs:

Lack of Support

Healthy relationship demands mutual support. When your partner consistently belittles your achievements, belittles your dreams, or treats you as if you're nothing, then the relationship is toxic.

Permanent Criticism and Controlling Nature

If your partner constantly criticizes you, controls your choices, or tries to control your actions, it can lead to low self-esteem and emotional disturbances.

Manipulation and Gaslighting

Gaslighting is when someone else manipulates reality so that you doubt your own perceptions. When your partner denies what they did or what they said, accuses you of their mistakes, or guilt-trips you for feeling emotions, that's a red flag.

Jealousy and Possessiveness

Mild jealousy is normal, but excessive suspicion, controlling behavior, and being kept away from friends and family members is a warning sign.

Walking on Eggshells

If you are constantly in fear of offending your partner, always stay quiet, or fear being around them, the relationship is unhealthy.

Emotional or Physical Abuse

Physical, emotional, or verbal abuse in any form is not tolerable. If your partner physically abuses, insults, or threatens you, seek help and leave.