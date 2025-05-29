Image Credit : Freepik

Rather than quitting cold turkey, start small—cut back on unnecessary scrolling, impose daily limits, and take short breaks from screens during the day.

Ongoing alerts can be distracting. Switch off unnecessary notifications to cut down on interruptions and reflag focus on key tasks.

Spend some daylight hours without screens. Whether it's during meals, before bedtime, or when with family, this helps to be more mindful.