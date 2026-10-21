Rabies is a highly dangerous viral infection. A dog bite usually spreads this virus to humans. But the infected animal's saliva can also cause the infection. The virus enters the body if this saliva touches open wounds, cracked skin, or the moist linings of the eyes, nose, and mouth. You should never ignore the rabies risk just because a dog did not bite you.

The World Health Organization (WHO) clearly states that animal saliva touching open wounds is highly dangerous. You must consult a doctor immediately in such situations.

Is a dog licking a wound dangerous?

A dog licking an open wound is very risky. The virus easily enters the body through the broken skin if the dog has rabies. Parents must stay extra careful when street dogs lick the faces or hands of children.

Not every dog lick causes rabies. The risk remains low if the skin has no cuts. But doctors always check the wound and saliva contact before deciding the actual risk level.