(PHOTOS) Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid look stunning with angel wings

Popular Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to New York City on Tuesday, (Oct 15) after six long years. Supermodel Gigi Hadid turned showstopper, and her sister Bella Hadid looked stunning in a bold red lace bra and underwear set

The angels have officially returned! Yes, the dazzling Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned to New York City on Tuesday evening. Supermodel Gigi Hadid kicked off the show with a sensuous ramp walk while wearing the brand's famous Angel wings in all pink.

After a six-year absence, the famed runway show returned on October 15 in New York City. The program lasted from 1995 to 2018 and began broadcasting on television in 2001, attracting up to 12 million spectators annually.

An American fashion model, Gigi Hadid opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in a blush-pink costume. The first look showed Gigi in a delicate pink satin bodysuit with a plunging neckline and gathered details at the waist. She accessorised her runway look with glittering diamond earrings, strappy pink shoes, and huge angel wings. This was her first appearance on the Victoria's Secret catwalk since 2018, and she made it memorable!

After turning heads at Paris Fashion Week, supermodel Bella Hadid painted New York City red with a surprise visit in an expensive outfit. Bella walked Victoria's Secret runway in a crimson lace bra and knickers ensemble, capped with a spectacular floor-length feathery jacket. The fashion model accessorised her runway look with strappy heeled shoes with wraparound straps and fringe trim in a similar red colour.

This year's supermodel line-up was definitely star-studded! It starred Irina Shayk, Tyra Banks, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Taylor Hill, Mayowa Nicholas, Devyn Garcia, Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes, Adriana Lima, and Kate Moss, among others.

Grace Elizabeth walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York.

Anok Yai walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York.

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York.

Irina Shayk walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York.

Vika Evseeva walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York.

Devyn Garcia walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York.

Xu Wei walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York.

Carla Bruni walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York.

Rania Benchegra walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York.

Latest Videos