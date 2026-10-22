Markets today overflow with fancy chocolates and jellies for kids. But 90s kids know the unmatched taste of old-school snacks. We all remember buying Nimmathonalu from small petty shops and carts outside our school gates. We spent our limited pocket money on these treats and enjoyed them with friends.

How do Nimmathonalu taste?

The name itself brings the tangy lemon to mind. This candy delivers a unique mix of sweet and sour flavours. Lemon flavour lovers enjoy these candies the most. Some pieces pack a sour punch, while others taste sweeter. The taste, colour, and texture depend entirely on the local makers and ingredients used today.