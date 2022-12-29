Year-Ender 2022: Pakhala to Dahi Baingana, three Odia dishes that can make your holidays an enjoyable affair

While New Years is just around the corner in the next three days. In India, there are so many different cultures and religions which have their significance. Each of them has its own distinct cuisine. Some are so popular that they get re-created across the globe in various ways giving unique twists. If you are a die-hard Indian food lover, settled abroad, and can not think about what cuisine is worth trying during the New Year, then we have you covered.

Image: Getty Images

As the East coast of India, we all know Odisha as a popular family holiday destination for its rich architecture-based temples (like the Lord Jagannath Temple), beaches, and zoological parks. Little did we know about its delectable Odia cuisine, which comprises a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies (like Mansa Jhola, Chenna Poda, Santula, Gaja, Khaja) widely available across different eateries in the space. Rice is a staple food among Odia people, and most households use mustard oil as a cooking medium. Odias consider Yoghurt a significant ingredient in many Odia dishes, and its sweets are Chhena based, which are authentic delights to our taste buds. The specific cuisines give people a burst of flavor while being less oily than other regional cuisines. Hence, Odisha's vibrant tourism spots and the traditional Odia cuisine make the place stand out. Abinas Nayak, Masterchef Winner, and Corporate Chef, Rroshashala, shares a list of three famous handpicked Odia dishes that every culinary enthusiast should try.

Image: Getty Images

1. Pakhala: Pakhala is the one dish that unites Odia people. Odia people enjoy this best summer dish to beat the heat. It seems that Pakhala originated in Odisha. Pakhala is the Odia term for cooked rice is lightly fermented overnight in water. The water/leftover liquid half of the dish, called Torani, is known to replenish the body’s nutritional balance. People add curd, cucumber, curry leaves, and cumin seeds to fermented rice to make the traditional dish even more delicious. Pakhala is enjoyed and eaten alongside other side dishes like fried fish, mashed potato, fried brinjal, and fried potato.

Image: Getty Images

2. Dalma: A lentil gravy and steamed rice is a regular meal for Indians, just as bread and butter are for the western world. Lentil gravy is a staple in every Indian household, and Odia is no exception. Though lentil gravy may have the same name, each city in India has a distinct flavor that reflects the culture and cuisine of the region. Odia special Dalma is cooked with yellow lentils and vegetables in a pot and later tempered with highly nutritious ingredients like Cumin, Hing, Ginger, Red chillies, Ghee, etc. Once prepared, the hot gravy is incomplete without rice.

Image: Getty Images