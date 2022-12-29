Janhvi Kapoor Hot Bikini Pics 2022: Times when the actress's beach outfits raised the heat on social media

Known for her superb acting in films like Good Luck Jerry and Mili, star in the making, actress Janhvi Kapoor always serves the most desirable and hottest looks to her fans on social media. We take a glance at her hot and alluring bikini pictures.

One word that describes Janhvi Kapoor is sensational. If Keeping Up With the Kapoors were a thing, Janhvi would have easily been Kylie Jenner, exemplifying the global icon, Kylie's charm, and oomph. From corset tops to figure-hugging bodycon dresses, The Dhadak actress's sartorial choices have been experimental yet practical. But one thing from her collection that stands out is definitely her itsy-bitsy bikini collection. Always loved for elevating the fashion game on social media with her sizzling hot bikini looks, Janhvi’s bikini swimsuit looks are unmissable. You can see for yourself. ALSO READ: New Year 2022: From Auli to Rishikesh, top three places to visit in Uttarakhand during the winter holidays

1. A little bit of tipsy: Janhvi proudly flaunts her natural tan in this floral bikini top and sarong. In one pic, she strikes a sultry pose. In the other one, she does some hilarious expressions in a pigtail. Janhvi carries off the duality quite effortlessly.

2. Neon is in vogue: Janhvi is the IT girl of Bollywood. And she never fails to prove so. Recently, the actress flew down to the Maldives for a quick wind-down session and was serving scintillating looks, one after another. This neon bikini is definitely something you, too, should pack for your next vacay.

3. Shining bright in silver: The beach bum, quintessential fashionista, and bollywood star in the making, Janhvi Kapoor, was seen flaunting her perfect curves in this silver monokini with glossy details. She accessorized her look with a bracelet and a statement neckpiece.

4. A mix of sensuality and casual: If fans want to learn how to be quirky and also casually spill the sense. Then they should take lessons from Janhvi Kapoor in this blue ribbed bikini with a denim skirt. This look is really a mix of refreshing beach vibes and also a stunner.

5. Out of a Hollywood film scene: If breathtaking were a picture, this would have been it. The swimming sessions are quite rejuvenating as Janhvi looks so relaxed here.

