    New Year 2023: Some sparkly, stylish outfit ideas to wear during the celebrations

    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Dressing up and having fun with your outfits is required, whether it is a large, New year eve celebration, or a cozy get-together at home. For girls who create a fuss in deciding what to wear during the fun and celebratory night, here are a few winning outfit ideas to end your struggle before celebrations.

    Image: Getty Images

    As the New Year is finally here. Now, this is the time to take out your shimmery and luxurious outfits and apply some glam makeup to stand out among the crowd. Dressing up and having fun with your outfits, is an integral part of the onset of fun before going to a party with friends or family on New Year.

    It could be a large New Year eve celebration or a cozy get-together at home. Below are winning options for New Year eve party outfits for women.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Flaunt your shimmery greens:

    You can wear a shimmery green colored party outfit if you love having a dose of bling and shimmer to kick-start the celebratory evening while partying with your friends or family. Besides this, you can surely turn heads and earn attention in the pub by wearing an emerald green top with a glitter studded neckline and puffy sleeves on New Year eve. You can wear a peplum top to draw attention. The bottom of the top flares out, creating a flattering cover for your lower belly area. Wear your top with black tights and statement earrings. Layer with a simple black jacket.

    Pair the shimmery green-color dress with coveted high-rise accidental black or white jeans to bring out the high-vibe crazy party animal in you. You are definitely about to stand out in the crowd because of its voluptuous look. Complete your party looks with a complimentary medium-sized jacket to beat the winter awe. And yes, don’t forget to wear statement earrings.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Oversized cozy sweatshirts:

    For a bold and dazzling look, opt for an oversized cozy sweatshirt in different colors with metallic thread woven all around it, and pair it with dramatic black jeans, ankle-length black boots, and a black clutch to create an exquisite style statement. Tie your hair in a high ponytail to draw all attention to your vibrant night makeup. Do not forget to enhance your intrepid look by adding sparkly ear hoops to do the party all night. It is a perfect new year party outfit for 2023 if you are looking for something cozy & toasty.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Little Black Dress:

    LBD (little black dress) is the all-time iconic and favorite combination that never goes out of vogue. You can wear the little black dress, either in a traditional way or do a quirky modern-day twist. 

    This time, it is the moment to go for an all-black look with a pair of a simmer top with satin-finished black pants, a long black blazer, black boots, claw earrings, and a diamond choker, and finish this alluring look with vibrant red lipstick & sequin black clutch. It is your dress for the new year’s party eve, dance the night away.

