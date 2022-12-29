Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Nitin Manmohan? A glance at the films he produced

    Bol Radha Bol and Laadla Producer Nitin Manmohan has passed away due to epilepticus (abnormal brain signals). It is indeed a sad time for the B-town industry. The late producer was quite ill for some time.

    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    It is a sad time for the B-town industry. After having one of the bleakest year overall, film producer Nitin Manmohan breathed his last on Thursday following a massive heart attack. He was 62. As per the reports, Nitin died at a hospital in Mumbai, where he was taking cardiac treatment. Last week, his condition got critical after he reportedly suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. As soon as his death news broke out, many heartfelt tributes started pouring in from Bollywood celebrities.

    His daughter Prachi revealed the producer was battling several health complications and died today due to status epilepticus (abnormal brain signals). She told a leading Indian news wire agency, "He had a cardiac arrest on December 3. Since then, he has been on a ventilator. When he got rushed into the hospital, the doctors revived him. No oxygen and blood supply in the brain and other parts of the body, led to some damage and caused status epilepticus. Slowly, his condition started deteriorating. He left us today at around 10-10.20 am."

    Who was Nitin Manmohan?

    Nitin Manmohan was widely known for bankrolling movies like Juhi Chawla - Rishi Kapoor starrer 1992 released Bol Radha Bol, Baaghi, Insaaf, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer Laadla, Salman Khan’s Ready, Baat Ban Jaye, and others. Nitin Manmohan, the son of the late actor Manmohan, is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

    A glance at the films he produced:

    He has produced many films like Baat Ban Jaye, Insaaf, Anjali, Baaghi, Maha-Sangram, Adharm, Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka, Laadla, Army, Prithvi, Shool, Chal Mere Bhai, Love Ke Liye Saala Kuch Bhi Karega, Deewangee, Bhoot, Nayee Padosan, Dil Maange More!!!, Rudraksh, Dus, Tango Charlie, Zinda, Ready,Tathastu, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Gali Gali Chor Hai, Bhoot Returns, Sab Kushal Mangal, and Mother Teresa: The Saint. Out of these all films, he is known for giving bollywood cinema three iconic films Prithvi, Maha-Sangram, and Ready.

