Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Vaccine War' in Lucknow

For audiences and fans who loved Anupam Kher's acting in Uunchai and The Kashmir Files, an exciting news is finally here. Anupam Kher to star in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War.' This film will be the 534th film of the legendary star's illustrious career.

For those unaware, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one fearless filmmaker who has always raised his voice against injustice. His cinematic wonder 'The Kashmir Files' is the only evidence that speaks aloud about his strong will and determination towards addressing this important and serious issue of the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri had previously collaborated on the 2022 hit, The Kashmir Files. The Vaccine War marks their second collaboration after the surprise hit The Kashmir Files in 2022.

Anupam Kher posted a picture of himself on his official Twitter handle. His tweet caption read, "Announcing my 534th film! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!."

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has started shooting for The Vaccine War. This awaited film will be releasing in Indian theatres on August 15, 2023, on Independence day. Currently, The Vaccine War shooting schedule is going on in Lucknow. The Vaccine War will release in more than ten languages like Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film, Vaccine War, is produced by Pallavi Joshi. She is from the I Am Buddha foundation, an independent film production house. This production house has nothing to do with the so-called Bollywood lobby.

Besides, Vivek Agnihotri has given Bollywood industry path-breaking films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. His upcoming films in the Files trilogy include The Delhi Files. The Delhi Files will be the last one in the trilogy. He has also announced Vaccine War which will be about the COVID-19 vaccine war that India had to fight during the pandemic era. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri never knows to mince his words. The director was in the headlines recently because of being bold and fearless. He was involved in a war of words with another noted filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap. The Vaccine War is said to focus on India's journey to develop the COVID-19 vaccines amid the outbreak.