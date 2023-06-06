Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neem leaves: Know health benefits that you can apply in your daily routine

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 6:41 PM IST

    The best thing about neem is that all parts of neem can be used for health purposes such as roots, stems, leaves, gums, seeds and oil. It has a bitter and astringent taste, a dry and light character, and is an excellent cooling agent, making it ideal for hyperacidity, urinary tract disorders, and skin ailments. 

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    To start off, neem is a natural detoxifier, balances pitta, increases vata (also known as ether)) and is good for eyes.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Neem improves digestion, relieves fatigue, cough, and thirst. It also cleans and heals wounds and is effective against urinary tract infections and parasites.
     

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    It is also clinically proven that neem relieves nausea and vomiting and helps reduce inflammation within days.  
     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Topical (Lepa) - Neem powder (mixed with other herbs or alone) can be made into a paste with water or honey and applied as a paste to the skin or wounds. 

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    For Bathing - Neem powder/neem leaves can be added to hot water and used for bathing. - Anti-dandruff - When your hair is cool, you can wash your hair with the same water (do not use hot water to wash your hair). 

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Herbal Tea (Kashaya) - A decoction of neem water can be used for cleansing during infections as it helps in healing the wound soon.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Chew 7-8 neem leaves for 2 weeks. Take 1-2 neem tablets for a month. Drink 10-15ml of neem juice for 2-3 weeks. Neem twigs can be used to brush your teeth.
     

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Neem can be taken in all forms (tablets, powders, juices) for the treatment of diabetes, skin diseases, fever problems, immunity, fevers, etc. It depends on the patient's condition. 

