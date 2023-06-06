Neem leaves: Know health benefits that you can apply in your daily routine
The best thing about neem is that all parts of neem can be used for health purposes such as roots, stems, leaves, gums, seeds and oil. It has a bitter and astringent taste, a dry and light character, and is an excellent cooling agent, making it ideal for hyperacidity, urinary tract disorders, and skin ailments.
To start off, neem is a natural detoxifier, balances pitta, increases vata (also known as ether)) and is good for eyes.
Neem improves digestion, relieves fatigue, cough, and thirst. It also cleans and heals wounds and is effective against urinary tract infections and parasites.
It is also clinically proven that neem relieves nausea and vomiting and helps reduce inflammation within days.
Topical (Lepa) - Neem powder (mixed with other herbs or alone) can be made into a paste with water or honey and applied as a paste to the skin or wounds.
For Bathing - Neem powder/neem leaves can be added to hot water and used for bathing. - Anti-dandruff - When your hair is cool, you can wash your hair with the same water (do not use hot water to wash your hair).
Herbal Tea (Kashaya) - A decoction of neem water can be used for cleansing during infections as it helps in healing the wound soon.
Chew 7-8 neem leaves for 2 weeks. Take 1-2 neem tablets for a month. Drink 10-15ml of neem juice for 2-3 weeks. Neem twigs can be used to brush your teeth.
Neem can be taken in all forms (tablets, powders, juices) for the treatment of diabetes, skin diseases, fever problems, immunity, fevers, etc. It depends on the patient's condition.