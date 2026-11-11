You don't need to go near live snakes directly for Nagula Chavithi puja, nor is it right to catch live snakes or destroy snake pits. You can complete the puja purely and peacefully right at home.

• Take a head bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes.

• Clean the puja room and place an idol or a symbolic stone statue of snake deities on a wooden plank.

• Start the puja with Lord Ganesha's remembrance and chant the names of snake deities.

• Keep pure water in a brass or copper kalasam, and worship the snake deities with turmeric, kumkum, akshatas, and flowers.

• Offer homemade naivedyam to the snake deities and meditate.