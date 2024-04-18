Do you know Mukesh Ambani owns THIS lavish hotel in UK with 49 rooms, 13 tennis courts and more?

Did you know that Mukesh Ambani also proudly owns the first country club in Britain? For those who are unaware, he is the owner of the Buckinghamshire-based Stoke Park Country Club, which is valued at Rs 592 crore.

As an Indian industrialist, Mukesh Ambani has made significant contributions towards putting our country on the global business map. The Ambanis, who are well-known for their enormous riches and lavish way of living, have extended their commercial interests into a number of industries, including retail, telecommunications, petrochemicals, and refining. Mukesh Ambani has also made significant investments in buying homes abroad.

The RIL led by Mukesh Ambani paid an incredible £57 million (about Rs 592 crore) for the opulent Stoke Park in 2021. Today, it is the grand 300-acre country club, Stoke Park, located in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, that has caught our attention. The 900-year-old property has appeared in two James Bond films, Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997).

John Penn renovated the spectacular property in 1760 after it was first built in 1066. With 49 magnificent rooms, three fine dining restaurants, a state-of-the-art gym covering over 4,000 square feet, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 13 tennis courts, and a huge golf course, Stoke Park has now been turned into a spectacular five-star hotel. Every year, the country club organizes the Boodles, a five-day tennis exhibition that takes place one week before to Wimbledon. Stoke Park's grass courts have hosted the likes of Andy Murray, Juan Martín del Potro, Novak Djokovic, and others showcasing their prowess.

Presently, the Ambani family resides in Antilia, a multi-storey building worth Rs 15,000 crore, which is also the second most expensive house in the world after Buckingham Palace. The Ambanis own other luxurious properties in locations such as New York and Dubai.

