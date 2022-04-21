Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Planning for IVF? Here are critical things to remember for successful IVF pregnancy

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 8:16 PM IST

    Let's have a look at some helpful tips for achieving a successful IVF pregnancy
     

    Planning for IVF? Here are critical things to remember for successful IVF pregnancy

    For many couples, in vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a godsend-blessing. Choosing IVF to procreate has allowed couples to realise their dreams. It's a sort of assisted reproductive technology that helps sperm fertilise an egg using drugs and surgical procedures. It subsequently aids the fertilised egg's implantation in the uterus.

    The entire operation is crucial, but the wait for the pregnant mother to take the pregnancy test is possibly the most nerve-wracking part. The transfer of an embryo may undoubtedly elicit a wide range of feelings, from enthusiasm and optimism to dread and anxiety.

    However, the lady must exercise extreme caution throughout this waiting time as she prepares for her pregnancy. Let's have a look at some helpful hints for achieving a successful IVF pregnancy:

    Love yourself:  It is critical to take as much time as possible to relax and rest. Take a break from work for a few days. Try to surround yourself with positive people; you can always go for a walk in the park. After a procedure, the doctor may prescribe 24 hours of bed rest. Always seek advice from a professional while keeping your medical situation in mind.
     

    No stress: You must disconnect from the rest of the world's concerns. Try to think positively and surround yourself with supportive ideas. Participate in things that you enjoy, but refrain from overworking your body with hobbies such as dancing or exercise. Also Read: Want to ditch white sugar? Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can opt for

    Eat good: There aren't enough ways to say this. You should be aware that many IVF pregnancies induce severe nausea during the first three months, making it difficult to eat. Eat small meals and stick to a healthy, balanced diet during the waiting time. Fresh fruits and vegetables, calcium, protein, vitamins, and iron-rich meals should be included in your daily diet. Also Read: Breakfast that can control your 'blood sugar' levels: protein to fibre-rich fruits and more

