Health Tips: 3 super-healthy dishes to aid your weight loss journey

A subtle tweak, like a high-protein diet full of fibre and cutting down carbohydrates, aids you in losing weight.

Image: Getty Images

A healthy diet and a few lifestyle changes could help you achieve your weight loss goal faster. To get rid of those few extra kilos, you can get mindful of your diet and physical exercise routine.

It may sound challenging at first, but gradually, you will get used to it. Your diet does not necessarily need to undergo big changes, but you need to make healthy choices for food. Here are three super-healthy dishes to aid your weight loss journey.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actress Amala Paul flaunts her svelte body in SEXY Bikini while enjoying beach day