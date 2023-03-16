Health Tips: 3 super-healthy dishes to aid your weight loss journey
A subtle tweak, like a high-protein diet full of fibre and cutting down carbohydrates, aids you in losing weight.
Image: Getty Images
A healthy diet and a few lifestyle changes could help you achieve your weight loss goal faster. To get rid of those few extra kilos, you can get mindful of your diet and physical exercise routine.
It may sound challenging at first, but gradually, you will get used to it. Your diet does not necessarily need to undergo big changes, but you need to make healthy choices for food. Here are three super-healthy dishes to aid your weight loss journey.
Image: Getty Images
1. Veggie Hummus sandwich:
A veggie and hummus sandwich makes a fiber-rich lunch. Hummus is a spread or a dip made from cooked and mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. You can pair it with any bread or use it in sandwiches. Take a few slices of multi-grain bread and spread the hummus on all slices. Add the vegetables like bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, onion, and tomato slices, to make a delicious sandwich.
Image: Getty Images
2. Upma:
Upma is a flavourful and healthy dish. You can cook it in a jiffy. It is a perfect meal option made of lightly roasted semolina, green peas, carrot, and onions and lightly tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Green Peas are high in protein content and low in calories. It is loaded with vitamins K and C, manganese, and fibre.
Image: Getty Images
3. Besan chilla:
Besan Chilla gets made with gram flour (besan), onions, tomatoes, herbs, and spices. You can add finely chopped or grated vegetables to increase the nutrition of the dish. Have it for your breakfast or lunch.
