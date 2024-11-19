Know how to attract money and wealth with simple remedies

Discover effective tips to reduce unnecessary expenses and increase your savings.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Astrological Tips for Finances

Astrology is widely believed in India. Lal Kitab, an ancient astrological system, offers guidance for financial prosperity based on planetary positions and stars.

article_image2

Tips for Accumulating Wealth

Increase Your Wealth!

Goddess Lakshmi's blessings can alleviate financial problems. Chanting "Srisuktam" and using Lakshmi Yantra can bring positive results. Offering jaggery to cows and sugar to ants can also enhance financial well-being.

article_image3

Eliminate Negative Energy

Remove Negative Energy!

Negative energy in the home can cause financial problems. Maintaining cleanliness and fixing water leaks can attract wealth. Keeping three copper coins in your purse can prevent unexpected financial losses.

article_image4

Lighting a Ghee Lamp

Ghee Lamp:

Lighting a ghee lamp for Kubera and praying sincerely can attract money. Avoiding alcohol consumption can also improve financial well-being as it weakens the positive energy in the home.

article_image5

Mantras for Financial Gain

Mantras:

For increased wealth, keep gold or silver coins with your valuables in a red cloth in a locker. Chanting "Om Kraani Suryaya Namah" every morning and offering water to the Sun God can bring prosperity and success.

