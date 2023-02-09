Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentines Day 2023: Romantic destinations to celebrate this special day with your partner

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    If you have plans to go on an international trip with your loved one, then these scenic locations should be at the top of your list.

    Image: Getty Images

    We have finally entered the special week for lovebirds in every corner of the world. Valentine’s week also elevates the excitement, as it takes the couple closer to the day that is about celebrating love. 

    Celebrated as Valentine’s Day, this day of Feb 14 gives lovers a chance not only to celebrate their love. But the couples also spend quality time with their partners. And as we are going closer to the most awaited romantic occasion, what better way to celebrate it than by visiting the three most romantic destinations across the globe?

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Paris:

    When love is the journey, Paris has to be our destination. From wandering around the charming city hand in hand to having a romantic dinner under the gleaming light of the Eiffel Tower, nothing can beat a memorable Valentine’s Day in Paris.

    Image: Getty Images

    Also, don’t forget to witness the mesmerizing aerial view of the entire city, which looks like twinkling stars. Paris is the lovers' paradise so spending time with your beloved in this captivating city of love is a perfect way to ring in Valentines' Day.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Santorini:

    Aesthetically white buildings, pristine beaches, and stunning sunsets symbolize Santorini as the epitome of a romantic destination.

    Image: Getty Images

    From enjoying lip-smacking Greek food to soaking in the view of the sea, Santorini is one of the most picked destinations to propose to loved ones. Therefore, if you want to ask that specific and important question on this day, then it is your destination.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Mauritius:

    If you are willing to stay connected to nature this Valentine’s Day, then Mauritius is the apt and perfect destination for you and your partner to celebrate Valentine's Day.

    Image: Getty Images

    From spending time with the wildlife to soaking in the sun at the beach, Mauritius is a dreamy and scenic romantic destination that every couple loves to visit. In addition, the island nation offers one of the best sunsets in the world.

