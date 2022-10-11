Karwa Chauth 2022 From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia, 5 red saree looks you can recreate

Karwa Chauth 2022: If you are not yet ready with your outfits for this Karwa Chauth. Don't worry! We have listed some stunning red saree looks worn by the leading ladies in Bollywood that you can recreate.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari / Instagram

Red is a shade that blends perfectly with all skin tones. Red is the colour of most the women who opt for Karwa Chauth, and nothing can go wrong with it. This year, the festival Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married women and will be observed from October 13 at 1:59 am to October 14 at 3:08 am. If you are still trying to figure out what to wear, then don't worry. We've got your back. Here are a few celeb-inspired red ethnic outfits to wear this Karwa Chauth. ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Significance, Date, Muhurat, Tithi, Rituals to be followed and more

Tamannaah Bhatia: If you are looking for something traditional with a modern touch, this Karwa Chauth, you should take some style tips from the gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia. You can just pick a simple red saree from your mother's closet and style it with a crop top, bralette or bustier top.

Janhvi Kapoor: This Manish Malhotra saree stands out because of its beautifully embroidered sequin border. This border adds a much-needed bling factor to this plain georgette saree, which goes well together. The bikini-style blouse with a plunging neckline is the trendy and best option if you're willing to take the risk! You can also keep your make-up minimal with this look.

Aditi Rao Hydari: A timeless silk saree has a very special place in every girl's wardrobe. The stunning Aditi Rao Hydari proves the point with us with her traditional red look. Team it with a matching blouse and traditional jewellery.

Kajol: Want to carry a bright red but make it look minimal? Pick a thin silver border red georgette saree just like Kajol. She teamed it with a matching red and silver strappy blouse. You can also carry a plain red georgette or chiffon saree with a heavy embellished blouse to balance it out. A gold choker, matching earrings and red bangles were her choice of accessories with the Karwa Chauth look. ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India

