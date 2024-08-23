Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is justice being served for women? A global reality check on rape cases and conviction rates

    Rape and sexual assault against women are grave concerns worldwide. However, bringing perpetrators to justice poses a significant challenge in most countries. Conviction rates remain alarmingly low, even in developed nations, including India.

    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    From the Nirbhaya case to the Kathua case, there is a growing demand for justice for victims of sexual assault. Organizations worldwide express concern over violence against women. However, statistics reveal a dismal conviction rate in most countries. In India, NCRB data indicates 86 rape cases reported daily. The conviction rate for rape cases in 2021 was approximately 32.2%, meaning less than a third of cases that reach court result in convictions. Factors like lengthy legal processes, flaws in police investigations, social stigma, and hurdles faced by victims and their families contribute to this low conviction rate.

    England, like India, grapples with a low rape conviction rate. Data from 2022 reveals a significantly low rate of convictions for rape offenses. The overall conviction rate in the UK is approximately 1.3%. However, for cases that reach trial, the conviction rate is around 65%.

    The United States sees a conviction rate of approximately 57% for rape cases that reach court. However, it is believed that many cases do not even make it to court.

    Sweden, a European nation, reports the highest number of rape cases, indicating a high reporting rate. However, the conviction rate remains low at around 12%. Experts attribute this to Sweden's broad definition of rape, leading to more reported cases, but also making it challenging to prove lack of consent, allowing perpetrators to escape punishment.

    Germany also experiences a low conviction rate for rape cases, at approximately 8-10%. Similar to other European countries, proving lack of consent poses a significant challenge. Victims often fear social stigma, hindering justice.

