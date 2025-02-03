Is Idli good for weight loss? Heres what you ned to know about its benefits

Did you know you can lose weight by eating healthy idlis? Let's see how...

Hot idlis with ghee, chutney, and sambar are delicious. It's easy to eat four or five. But those trying to lose weight avoid idlis. Did you know you can lose weight by eating healthy idlis? Let's see how...

Idlis are made from black lentils, semolina, or rice. 50 grams of idli contains 50 calories, 2 grams of protein, 10 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, 0.5 grams of fat, 15 mg of calcium, 0.7 mg of iron, 9 mg of magnesium, 20 mg of phosphorus, 23 mg of potassium, and 130 mg of sodium.

Eat idli to lose weight. Idli is low in calories, typically 50-70 calories. Some add grains to idli, increasing calories to 100. 3 idlis provide 300 calories. Since idli has fewer calories than other snacks, it can be eaten for weight loss.

Idli

Low Fat

Idli made without oil is very low in fat. Idli is good for those who want to eat low-fat snacks.

Protein in Idli

Using black lentils to make idli provides protein. We don't just eat idli. Eating it with sambar provides protein from the lentils in it.

Balanced Diet

Sambar eaten with idli contains lentils, vegetables, and ghee. All these make idli a balanced food. The protein and fiber in idli make you feel full.