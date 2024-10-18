Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to prevent fungal foot infections this rainy season?

    Protect your feet from fungal infections this rainy season with our essential foot care tips. Learn how to keep your feet dry, clean, and infection-free during the monsoon to avoid common fungal issues. Stay safe and healthy!

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 6:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

    Rainy Season Foot Care

    Rainy season brings various problems, including fungal foot infections. Due to increased humidity, fungus thrives, causing itching, redness, pain, peeling, scaling, and discomfort. This severe infection requires timely treatment. This article discusses the causes, symptoms, and prevention of fungal foot infections during the rainy season.

    Causes of Fungal Foot Infections During Rainy Season:

    1. Humidity: Excess humidity creates an ideal environment for fungal growth.

    2. Walking in dirt and dust: Increases the risk of fungal infections.

    3. Sharing personal items: Avoid sharing towels, shoes, and socks.

    4. Low immunity: Individuals with weakened immune systems are more susceptible.

    5. Poor hygiene: Lack of proper foot hygiene contributes to infections.

    Symptoms of Fungal Foot Infections:

    Itching, redness, swelling, scaling, blisters, cracks between toes, and foot odor.

    Preventing Fungal Foot Infections:

    1. Wash and dry feet thoroughly daily, especially between toes.

    2. Change socks and shoes frequently; wear clean cotton socks and avoid damp shoes.

    3. Wash and sun-dry shoes regularly.

    4. Consider home remedies like neem and garlic; consult a dermatologist.

    5. Avoid sharing personal items and maintain a healthy diet to boost immunity.

    Note: Fungal foot infections are common during the rainy season. Following these tips can help protect your feet.

