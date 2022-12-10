How fruits and vegetables like Apples and Carrots are a healthier alternative for bread

Next to bread, chapati is our go-to option to satisfy our hunger pangs. However, bread is not the healthiest option as it is an amalgamation of refined flour, butter, and sugar. One slice of bread contains many calories and can contribute significantly to weight gain. Therefore, we have a few alternatives for when you crave a sandwich but want to ditch the bread.

For many, bread and butter is a quick option for breakfast. After all, its preparation is simply easy, inexpensive and convenient! Bread, prepared with dough made of water and flour, comes in different varieties, but most of them, mainly white bread, are refined grains with a high glycemic index and very less nutritional value. Bread falls into the high-carb food category. Here are seven fruits and vegetables that will replace bread from your breakfast. ALSO READ: Why India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list, find out here

Lettuce: If you start your day with some wraps, use some lettuce in them. You can also add your favourite healthy fillings and sauces to make it tastier.

Apples: We can go on and on about the benefits of apples. Starting your day with an apple salad will be a tastier and healthier alternative to bread. Being rich in antioxidants and fibre, apples are linked to a lower risk of diseases such as diabetes, heart health and cancer.

Cabbage: Cabbage is rich in dietary fibre and vitamins C and K, and if you do not like to start your day with a leafy salad, you can also use cabbage leaves to make wraps like lettuce.

Bell peppers: We love to add colours to our meals, and nothing can be more colourful, filling and healthier than bell peppers. They are rich in essential nutrients, including potassium, vitamins A and C, fibre and folic acid.

Carrots: Calcium, vitamin C, iron, biotin, vitamin K1, vitamin B6, potassium, and lutein are present in carrots. You can even eat carrots when they are raw, but if you want to experiment with them, you can use them in salads or wraps. Carrots are great for eyesight and hormonal balance.

