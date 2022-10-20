How alcohol, energy drinks can impact your body? 4 drinking habits which increase chance of osteoporosis

We spoke to Dr. Ishwar Keerthi, Consultant Spine Surgeon, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, who gave us some insides into how a sedentary lifestyle amongst young people can lead to long-term effects like osteoporosis.



Osteoporosis is often referred to as the “silent killer” because lack of symptoms that come with this deadly disease. It causes the bones to become weak and brittle, which leaves a person exposed to fractures even with a mild trauma. Left untreated, this can lead to severe bone fractures in the hip and spine, leading to serious pain, disability, and surgery.

A sedentary lifestyle amongst young people can lead to long-term effects like osteoporosis. Here are certain drinking habits which can increase someone’s risk of osteoporosis

Excessive drinking of alcohol- When there is a high level of alcohol consumption, the body excretes the minerals calcium, and magnesium through urine before they can be absorbed. This can trigger calcium deficiency in the body and make it difficult to generate vitamin D. Furthermore, alcohol abuse can lead to low estrogen levels in women and result in delayed periods.

Regular consumption of energy drinks- Energy drinks contains an excessive amount of sodium which is unhealthy for the body. A higher amount of sodium leads to lower amounts of calcium in the body.

Sugary juices- These beverages usually contain added sugar which can impact the bone health of the body. It increases the amount of calcium and magnesium extracted from the body through urine and also absorbs the active Vitamin D in the body.

Daily soda consumption- Phosphoric acid, which is often found in soda, is another chemical that can accelerate calcium excretion through urine. Caffeine in soda can also lead to bone loss.

