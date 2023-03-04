Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three superfoods that can help in relaxing your anxiety

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Whether you're looking for a quick snack to ease your jitters or want to overhaul your diet for long-term anxiety relief, you have reached the right place.

    Image: Getty Images

    Are you feeling nervous, or stressed, or need a moment to relax and unwind? Life can be stressful. It is normal to feel anxious sometimes. But when those feelings become overwhelming or interfere with your daily life, it is crucially important to take action.

    While there are many ways to manage anxiety, one often-overlooked approach is through diet. Certain foods have a calming effect on the mind and body, helping to reduce anxiety and stress; and promoting a sense of relaxation. Here are the three superfoods which can help in relaxing your anxiety levels.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Blueberries:

    These little blue gems come packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, which can help reduce inflammation and lower stress levels. Add them to your breakfast, yoghurt, or oatmeal for a delicious and healthy start to your day.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Dark chocolate:

    Who says you can not indulge yourself in eating a little chocolate to calm your nerves? Dark chocolate is good source of antioxidants. Consuming dark chocolate can help reduce stress hormones in the body.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Avocado:

    This creamy fruit comes packed with healthy fats and Vitamin B, which can help improve mood and reduce anxiety. Mash it up into guacamole or slice it on a salad for a delicious and healthy meal.

