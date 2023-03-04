Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three reasons how pomegranate is a superfood for your health

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Consuming pomegranates are good for your health and heart. Pomegranates are connected and interlinked with Type 2 diabetes prevention and treatment.

    Pomegranate is one of the most beneficial fruits for your body as it is a powerhouse of potassium, an electrolyte for healthy muscle function, and the regulation of heart rate.

    Although it requires a bit of effort to eat, pomegranate’s high antioxidant value is worth the splattering of its juice. Most people don’t know that Pomegranates help to clean the arteries, and reduces blood pressure, thereby contributing to good heart health. Here are three reasons why pomegranates are good for your health.

    1. Pomegranate is indeed a superfood for your heart:

    Pomegranate juices contain tannins and anthocyanins, which have anti-atherogenic properties and slow down the oxidation of bad cholesterol, preventing atherosclerosis and cardiovascular diseases.

    2. Pomegranates prevent Type 2 diabetes:

    Pomegranates are not only good for your heart. But this is also linked with Type 2 diabetes prevention and treatment. As this fruit is high in fibre. Consuming pomegranates aids you in breaking down food slowly, delaying the release of glucose in the bloodstream.

    3. Pomegranate maintains blood pressure:

    Besides, corrections in diet and lifestyle are crucial in this day and age. Due to hectic lifestyles and wrong diets, almost every third person is troubled by high blood pressure. Your diet plays a great role in maintaining optimum blood pressure. Furthermore, there is far more to maintaining the right blood pressure than just minimizing salt intake.

