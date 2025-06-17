Here's why Goa and THIS place in Antarctica has shared postal code
It's a given that different areas have different PIN codes for mail delivery. But did you know that Goa, India, and Antarctica share the same PIN code?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Two Different Worlds
Goa is famous for its beaches and scenic beauty. Antarctica, however, is ice-covered and not suitable for human settlement. Research is ongoing on this continent with its harsh climate. It's a surprise that these two very different locations have the same PIN code!
Why the Same PIN Code?
Goa and Antarctica share the PIN code 403001. Many wonder why. In 1983, India set up its first research station in Antarctica, "Dakshin Gangotri." A post office was opened there in 1984, not locally, but operating via Goa, so researchers could receive mail from their families.
How Mail Reaches Antarctica
To send a letter to Antarctica, address it to "Antarctica" with PIN code 403001. It first goes to the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Vasco da Gama, Goa. From there, it's forwarded to the Antarctic base.
Why Goa as the Hub?
Goa's NCPOR is the logistics hub for all Indian expeditions to Antarctica. Scientists, supplies, and equipment are all sent from here. That's why the post office uses Goa's PIN code, streamlining mail delivery to the remote location.
Postal Stamp Cancellation
NCPOR in Goa cancels the postal stamps, preventing reuse and officially marking the letter as sent. The cancelled mail then reaches the recipients at the Antarctic base. The Indian postal system cleverly provides service even in one of the world's coldest places.