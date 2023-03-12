3 Superfoods you must consume to strengthen your bones and joints for healthy life
These three superfoods are delicious and give your body the essential nutrients that can help keep your body strong and resilient.
Image: Getty Images
Building and maintaining strong bones and joints is crucial for overall health and well-being. As we age, our bones can become weaker and more susceptible to fractures and other injuries. Basically, consuming a well-rounded diet with plenty of nutrient-rich foods such as calcium, vitamin D, and protein is vital for you daily.
Whether you’re an avid weightlifter, a casual gym-goer, or simply looking to improve your overall health, incorporating these three superfoods high in vital vitamins and minerals can be incredibly fruitful.
ALSO READ: 3 health benefits of consuming raspberries in your daily diet
Image: Getty Images
1. Dairy products:
Dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, are excellent sources of calcium, essential for strong bones. Calcium is the primary mineral in bones, and it helps in their growth and repair. Besides, dairy products also contain vitamin D, which aids the body in absorbing calcium.
Image: Getty Images
2. Green leafy vegetables:
Kale, spinach, and collard greens are rich in calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K, all of which are crucial for bone health. Vitamin K is necessary for the production of osteocalcin, a protein that aids in bone formation, while magnesium helps the body absorb calcium, further supporting bone health.
Image: Getty Images
3. Fatty fish:
Another food that boosts bone health is fatty fish. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation is a significant contributor to joint pain and stiffness, and consuming fatty fish reduces inflammation and improves joint health. Omega-3 fatty acids also benefit the maintenance of bone density.
ALSO READ: Try these three vegetarian sources for high-protein intake daily