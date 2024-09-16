Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drink THIS tea daily to prevent heart attack; A natural remedy for lowering cholesterol

    Discover the incredible health benefits of green tea, a natural remedy that may help prevent heart attacks and lower cholesterol. Learn how this popular beverage can improve your overall well-being.

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Many people don't like to drink green tea because of its bitter taste. This drink is disliked by many because of its taste. But it has some qualities that will really amaze you.

    article_image2

    Green tea is very good for the brain. It contains polyphenols, which can reduce the effects of aging on the brain. It also contains caffeine and L-theanine. Drinking this drink increases brain focus and releases happy hormones.

    article_image3

    Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties, which are beneficial for heart health, which is important for preventing heart disease. The polyphenols in it help in reducing cholesterol which is very beneficial in preventing heart disease.

    article_image4

    Green tea can control blood sugar. Several studies have shown that drinking green tea helps in reducing blood sugar levels.

    article_image5

    Apart from this, green tea reduces the risk of stroke. Drinking green tea lowers cholesterol, which helps reduce the risk of stroke. Cholesterol can block arteries, which is a major cause of stroke.

    article_image6

    Green tea contains antioxidants, which are very beneficial for the skin. Antioxidants are beneficial in reducing free radical damage. The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea can help soothe irritated skin and reduce redness and swelling.

    article_image7

    Helpful for skin

    Apart from this, applying this ingredient to the skin can also help in reducing inflammation. Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, which can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors. Regular application of green tea can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by improving skin elasticity and promoting collagen production.

