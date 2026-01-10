Health Guide: Early Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage
The number of cases of heart blockage is increasing day by day. Blood is pumped to the heart through the coronary artery. This problem occurs when cholesterol builds up in it, preventing proper blood flow.
Heart Blockage; Don't Ignore These Five Symptoms
Heart blockage cases are rising daily. It happens when cholesterol buildup in the coronary artery obstructs blood flow. Once common in those over 60, it now affects the young too.
When cholesterol builds up, the heart struggles to pump blood properly
When cholesterol builds up, the heart struggles to pump blood, reducing oxygen in the body. This can cause symptoms that don't always seem heart-related, says Dr. Sandeep Thakkar.
Shortness of breath when climbing stairs or walking a short distance
Difficulty breathing is the first symptom. Shortness of breath when climbing a few stairs or walking a short distance points to reduced blood flow.
Chest discomfort is another symptom
Chest discomfort is another symptom. Feeling heaviness or pressure in the chest while climbing stairs or walking fast can indicate reduced blood flow.
Extreme fatigue is a sign that the heart is failing.
Feeling tired might be a sign that the heart is working harder due to narrowed arteries. Extreme fatigue is a symptom of a failing heart.
Poor cerebral circulation can lead to dizziness from dehydration or fatigue
Dizziness is another symptom. When cerebral blood circulation is poor, it can lead to dizziness caused by dehydration or fatigue.
Experts say chest pain is a symptom of heart disease.
Experts say chest pain is a symptom of heart disease. Chest pain, especially during exercise, should not be taken lightly.
