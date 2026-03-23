Hair Loss: Why Many Gen Z Men Are Experiencing Baldness in Their 20s
Health experts are pointing out a worrying trend: Gen Z men are losing hair way too early. While genes are a big factor, new studies show that our modern lifestyle is the main culprit.
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Health experts say Gen Z boys are losing hair early.
Experts are flagging that Gen Z men are seeing early hair fall. Genetics plays a part, for sure, but studies are now blaming our changing lifestyles for this.
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Hair loss affects self-confidence and mental health
According to Saloni Anand, co-founder of Traya Health, hair fall doesn't just affect your looks. It deeply impacts your self-confidence and mental well-being.
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50% of those facing hair loss are under 25
Traya Health's data from a huge study of five lakh men is quite revealing. It found that a whopping 50% of men dealing with hair loss are younger than 25.
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Men in their early 20s are seeing excessive hair fall
Dr. Divya Paulose, a consultant dermatologist at Traya Health, points out a major shift. Earlier, men in their 30s worried about hair fall. Now, guys in their early 20s are facing it.
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Irregular sleep, chronic stress, dieting, low protein intake
Experts say our daily habits are becoming a big reason for hair fall. Bad sleep schedules, constant stress, crash dieting, and not eating enough protein can mess up your hair's natural growth cycle.
ALSO READ: Hair Care: 5 Best Vitamins for Faster Hair Growth & Stronger Hair Naturally
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Can cause deficiency of essential nutrients like iron, vitamin D, B12
Trying to lose weight too fast or working out without a balanced diet can be a problem. It can cause a shortage of key nutrients like iron, Vitamin D, and B12, which are all super important for strong hair.
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Smoking, excessive caffeine consumption can also affect hair health.
Using too many styling products can slowly damage your scalp. On top of that, habits like smoking and drinking too much coffee can also make your hair weaker.
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