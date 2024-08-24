Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Evil Eye to Money Plant-5 Items to attract money and prosperity at home

    Certain items possess the power to attract good fortune and happiness, safeguarding your home against negative energies and misfortune.

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Laughing Buddha

    The Laughing Buddha statue is one of the most popular items for attracting money to your home. It symbolizes happiness and prosperity and is believed to remove negative energy and financial stress from the home.

    Evil Eye

    The Evil Eye shaped amulet is famous in the Middle East and North Africa for warding off negative energies and the evil eye and bringing good luck and health.

    Red Envelope

    These traditional Chinese red envelopes are believed to bring good luck, success, and positivity to your home.

    Money Plant

    Money plant is a plant that is believed to bring financial blessings and positive energy if it is in your home.

    Lucky Bamboo

    It is a popular Feng Shui plant, which is believed to attract financial success and good luck. The number of bamboo stalks represents different types of luck.

