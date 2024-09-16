Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Effective strategies to enhance and improve your child's handwriting skills at home

    Child Handwriting Development Tips: Here are some tips for parents to improve your child's handwriting.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    Child Handwriting Development Tips

    You may have heard many people say that a person's handwriting changes his or her life. And, if a person's handwriting is beautiful, his life will also be beautiful, so we can see how important handwriting is in the life of every student. 

    If the handwriting is very bad, it will be very difficult to read and understand. Its impact is known only in the exam. The main reason why many people get low marks even though they write the exam well is their handwriting. 

    article_image2

    Child Handwriting Development Tips

    In such a situation, many parents find it challenging to improve their children's handwriting. The reason is that children's attention is more on mobile and TV. And they won't even listen to what their parents say. Apart from this, children do not listen attentively even while writing. 

    In such a situation, there is a simple way to make your child's writing beautiful. That is pen practice. What is pen practice? Are you wondering what this is new? Yes, if you make your child do this exercise for about 2 minutes every day for 10 days, you will definitely see a good change. Moreover, this exercise will strengthen your child's grip, increase writing speed, and improve clarity. Also, this exercise will help your child to focus fully.

    article_image3

    Child Handwriting Development Tips

    Exercise to make your child's handwriting beautiful:

    First, erase the rectangle on a piece of paper. Draw a triangle on either side of it. Then make a large circle in the triangle and take it to the other end. That is, move the pen around like a clock.
    Do the same in the lower triangle.

    Now come to another rectangle and draw a triangle in the opposite direction. As above, draw the circle again. But, when you draw the circle, draw it backwards.

    Read this too:  This is how you should talk to teenage boys who get angry!!

    article_image4

    Child Handwriting Development Tips

    Here are some more tips:

    1. Set aside a specific time each day for your child to practice writing. This is a start to improving their handwriting. Make them write and see the lessons they are studying apart from homework, this will improve their handwriting and memorize the lessons they are studying. 

    Buy them attractive writing materials according to their beautiful writing. This will increase their interest.

    2. Don't give them the condition that they have to finish writing by this time. This will put them in a state of mind to write in a hurry. But, only during exams, tell them to write fast. Along with that, prepare them to write neatly and beautifully without making the writing bad.

    article_image5

    Child Handwriting Development Tips

    3. The choice of pen your child uses to make their handwriting beautiful is important. Yes, if you use the right pen, the writing will be beautiful. Moreover, their interest in writing will increase day by day. Also, your children's hands should be relaxed while writing. So, buy your child a good pen to make their writing beautiful.

    4. To improve your child's writing, first get them used to writing on lined paper. This will make their writing look beautiful and in a straight line.

    article_image6

    Child Handwriting Development Tips

    5. When your child is learning to write, make sure they are sitting in the correct posture. That is, sitting upright with their hands on the table is the correct position. Most importantly, tell them that they should put more pressure on their thumb while writing, that they should hold the pen by pressing their fingers, and that both the fingers and the pen should be at the same height. Only then will their writing style look beautiful.

     

