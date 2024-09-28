Dosa to Lemon Rice-5 quick and healthy South Indian dinner Ideas

After a long day of work, it can be tough to decide what to make for dinner. Sometimes, an evening snack can spoil your appetite, but going to bed hungry isn't an option either.

Light and Healthy Dinner

Health experts recommend that dinner should be light. Today, we are going to tell you about some light foods that you can have for dinner. It is both light and healthy. Along with this, it is also delicious. It doesn't even take much time to cook.

Rice and Rasam

Rice and Rasam is a good meal for dinner. Rice will be ready after two whistles. Cumin, black pepper, one tomato, one teaspoon of red chili powder, a little coriander leaves, and delicious rasam is ready. Dinner is complete with rice-rasam and pickle. Some people find satisfaction in their meal with rice-rasam along with happala.

Upma

Upma is always on the list of healthy foods. Upma can be easily prepared with semolina, onion, tomato, green chilies, and a little oil. It doesn't take much time. You can also add beans, peas, lentils, or any vegetables to the upma. Upma is also a good food for dinner.

Idli or Dosa

If you don't have any vegetables to cook for dinner, you can make idli. If you have idli batter at home, you can make it quickly. Steamed food is good for dinner. You can finish your dinner with chutney powder for idli. If you have dosa batter, you can make oil-free dosa for dinner. Dosa can be eaten with pickle. No need to make chutney or palya.

Lemon Rice

If you have leftover rice from breakfast or lunch, you can make lemon rice by adding tempering to it. One or two green chilies, onion, mustard-cumin, lemon juice, and delicious lemon rice will be ready in five to six minutes. If you have any chutney powder at home, it makes a good combination. Similarly, you can make Puliyogare or Tomato Rice if you want.

Curd Rice

If you have rice, you can finish your dinner with curd rice. If you have yogurt, you can churn it well or put it in a mixer to make buttermilk. Pickle or fried chilies/curd chilies go well with curd rice.

