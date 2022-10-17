Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them

Excessive sugar consumption causes toothaches and cavities, and the last thing we want is an appointment with the dentist during the festive season. Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them.



It is time to leave your restrictive diets and indulge in delicious treats and delicacies during this festive season. One of the essential Diwali traditions is giving gifts, and sweets are frequently to families and friends. It is the best time to savour all the mithais and heed your cravings. Excessive sugar consumption can cause toothaches, and the last thing we want is an appointment with the dentist. Here are some to ensure your teeth remain fit for this festive season, and you can savour all those delicious desserts. ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Here are some different reasons Diwali is celebrated in India

Brush twice daily: No matter what, it is essential to brush twice a day should be a part of your routine. With Diwali approaching, brushing should be necessary as there will be an increase in your sugar consumption. Brush once in the morning and before you go to bed at night, as frequent brushing keeps our teeth free from bacteria and cavities. Just like brushing your teeth, it is essential that you also brush your tongue. Flossing can help in making sure that there are no remaining concealed pathogens.

Avoid fizzy drinks and keep yourself hydrated: Over time, excessively carbonated beverages might cause our teeth to become more sensitive. It’s not suitable for the layers of our teeth, and we should avoid them as much as possible. You must drink a lot of water during Diwali when you like to eat a lot of sweets. Water helps to keep our mouth salivating and helps in flushing out the bacteria.

Make a dentist appointment before the season: It would be better to be safe and prepared this Diwali is just around the corner. No one wants a horrible toothache during festival time. Visit your dentist immediately, put your mind at ease, and let the dentist get an examination done. Have a thorough examination and resolution of any issues by the dentist, and you can continue your festive activities without concern.

