    Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    Excessive sugar consumption causes toothaches and cavities, and the last thing we want is an appointment with the dentist during the festive season. Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    It is time to leave your restrictive diets and indulge in delicious treats and delicacies during this festive season. One of the essential Diwali traditions is giving gifts, and sweets are frequently to families and friends. It is the best time to savour all the mithais and heed your cravings. Excessive sugar consumption can cause toothaches, and the last thing we want is an appointment with the dentist. Here are some to ensure your teeth remain fit for this festive season, and you can savour all those delicious desserts.

    Image: Getty Images

    Brush twice daily: No matter what, it is essential to brush twice a day should be a part of your routine. With Diwali approaching, brushing should be necessary as there will be an increase in your sugar consumption. Brush once in the morning and before you go to bed at night, as frequent brushing keeps our teeth free from bacteria and cavities. Just like brushing your teeth, it is essential that you also brush your tongue. Flossing can help in making sure that there are no remaining concealed pathogens.

    Image: Getty Images

    Avoid fizzy drinks and keep yourself hydrated: Over time, excessively carbonated beverages might cause our teeth to become more sensitive. It’s not suitable for the layers of our teeth, and we should avoid them as much as possible. You must drink a lot of water during Diwali when you like to eat a lot of sweets. Water helps to keep our mouth salivating and helps in flushing out the bacteria.

    Image: Getty Images

    Make a dentist appointment before the season: It would be better to be safe and prepared this Diwali is just around the corner. No one wants a horrible toothache during festival time. Visit your dentist immediately, put your mind at ease, and let the dentist get an examination done. Have a thorough examination and resolution of any issues by the dentist, and you can continue your festive activities without concern.

    Image: Getty Images

    Rinse regularly and eat accordingly: You should rinse your mouth as often as possible, especially during Diwali. Try to rinse your mouth with water after every sweet you treat yourself with to prevent any formation of a sugar coating on your teeth which can cause damage to the outer covering of your teeth. Limit your intake of sweets and avoid snacking on them the whole day. Eat some fruits to control your sugar intake.

