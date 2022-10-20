Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Why you should light 13 diyas during Diwali? Importance of each diya

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

     n Hindu mythology, it is said that there are 13 diyas that should be lit during Diwali and Dhanteras to pray for wealth and good health. This is part of the traditions that we follow during the festivities. Read on to find out more about this. 

    Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated joyously with excitement all over India. People light up diyas-earthen lamps in their houses to mark the celebration. It is believed that diyas keep negative energy away from our lives. According to Hindu mythology, it is thought that there are 13 diyas that one must light in their house and pray for good health and prosperity during Diwali and Dhanteras.

    Also Read: Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

    • Dhanteras, also called 'Dhantrayodashi', is the first day of a five-day-long celebration of Diwali festivities. A total of 13 earthen pots will be lit on Diwali. The first must be placed near the garbage disposal outside your house to ward off evil spirits and death.
    • The second earthen lamp should be lit with ghee and placed in the puja mandir at your house. This will help in spreading positive vibes around you.  
    • The third Diya should be lit in front of Goddess Lakshmi's idol or a photograph in your house to seek her blessings for prosperity, fortune, and good health in our lives.

    • The fourth earthen lamp should be placed in front of the holy basil plant, locally known as Tulsi in India. Doing so will bring peace and happiness to your household and the family that resides in it.
    • The fifth Diy should be placed outside the main entrance of your house, which helps to ward off evil spirits from your home.
    • A sixth Diya should be lit using mustard oil and under a peepal tree as it is considered very auspicious. It helps bring relief from the financial crisis and ward off any negative vibes.

    •  The seventh diya needs to be lit at any temple near your house or any temple of your choice. 
    • Next, to ward off negative energy and evil spirits. The eighth diya is lit near the garbage.
    • The ninth diya should be placed outside the house's washroom to maintain positive energy flow in your life and helps in bringing prosperity to your life.

    • A tenth diya should be kept a light on the roof of your house; this diya signifies protection against any negative energy.
    • We can place an eleventh diya at any of the windows in your house, which also helps ward off negative energy.
    • A twelfth-day diya is usually kept on the topmost floor of your house and helps your well-being.
    • A thirteenth diya should be kept at any of the intersections of your house, which will help bring good vibes into your life.

    Also Read: Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign

