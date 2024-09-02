Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover health benefits of curry leaves: From improved digestion to diabetes control

    Curry leaves offer numerous health benefits, including enhancing digestion, controlling diabetes, and boosting overall well-being. Explore how this versatile herb can improve your health naturally.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Curry leaves are a medicinal plant with abundant medicinal properties. It is used in everything from food to medicine. Chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach in the morning can treat many diseases. It contains vitamin B, C, protein and many types of antioxidants. Let's know the health benefits of curry leaves.

    article_image2

    Improves Digestion The fiber present in curry leaves helps in improving digestion. It is also helpful in reducing problems like indigestion, diarrhea and constipation.

    article_image3

    Detoxification and Weight Loss Curry leaves have detoxification properties, which help in removing toxins from the body and keep the liver healthy. It also helps in weight loss. Reduces body fat and boosts metabolism.

    article_image4

    Controls Diabetes The anti-diabetic properties present in curry leaves control blood sugar. It improves insulin stimulation in the body. Chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach in the morning can keep diabetes under control.

    article_image5

    Cholesterol Control Curry leaves help in reducing cholesterol levels, which reduces the risk of heart diseases. It has antioxidant properties, which improves heart health.

    article_image6

    Relief from Anemia Curry leaves are high in iron and folic acid, which help in increasing the amount of hemoglobin in the blood and cure anemia.

    article_image7

    Beneficial for hair and skin Curry leaves are also used for hair health. It strengthens the hair roots, prevents hair fall, and adds shine to the hair. The beta-carotene and protein present in it help in making the hair thick. Apart from this, it contains antioxidants and vitamins which help in making the skin glowing. It reduces the effect of free radicals on the skin and keeps away pimples.

    article_image8

    Strengthens Immune Power and Relieves Cold and Cough Curry leaves have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which strengthen the body's immune power. It protects from infection. Its consumption helps in providing relief from problems like cold, cough, and sore throat.

