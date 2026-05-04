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Direct Train to Tirupati from South Karnataka Districts: Check Route, Stops, and Timings
A new daily train connects five South Karnataka districts directly to Tirupati, easing travel for devotees. Running from Chamarajanagar, it covers key stations including Mysuru and Bengaluru, reaching Tirupati in about 12 hours.
A direct train for Srivari's darshan
Reach Tirupati in 12 hours
Chamarajanagar - Tirupati Express (16219)
Which stations does it stop at in Karnataka?
Here are the stations where the train stops in Karnataka: Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud, Ashokapuram, Chamarajapuram, Mysuru, Pandavapura, Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna, Ramanagara, Bidadi, Kengeri, Nayandahalli, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyappanahalli, KR Puram, Whitefield, Malur, Tyyakal, Bangarapet, and Kamasamudram.
Tirupati - Chamarajanagar Express (16220)
For the return journey, the Tirupati - Chamarajanagar Express (Train No. 16220) starts from Tirupati station at 9:40 PM every night. It reaches its final destination, Chamarajanagar, at 9:20 AM the next morning. The train will be at KSR Bengaluru station at 4:25 AM.
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