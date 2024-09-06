Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Benefits of drinking Ghee with hot water: Here's a comprehensive guide to follow

    Start your day by adding a spoonful of ghee to hot water and experience the transformative effects it has on your body. Let's explore the remarkable changes this simple practice can bring about

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    Ghee

    Ghee is incredibly beneficial for health, renowned for its rich content of healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Regular consumption of ghee offers numerous health advantages. While commonly used in rice, meals, vegetables, and rotis, have you ever considered adding ghee to hot water? Discover the transformative effects of incorporating this simple practice into your daily routine

    article_image2

    Relief from Constipation

    Constipation is a prevalent issue, often stemming from an unhealthy lifestyle and inadequate fiber intake. A spoonful of ghee in warm water every morning can effectively alleviate constipation, promoting easy bowel movements and reducing abdominal discomfort.

    article_image3

    Enhanced Beauty

    Ghee not only benefits health but also enhances beauty. Consuming ghee with warm water daily provides natural moisturization to the skin, leaving it soft, radiant, and glowing. Experience a noticeable improvement in your skin's texture and appearance

    article_image4

    Combating Cold and Cough

    With the fluctuating weather patterns, colds and coughs are common. Drinking warm water with a spoonful of ghee, especially on an empty stomach, can provide relief from these ailments. It helps in fighting seasonal infections and strengthens the body's natural defenses

    article_image5

    Improved Brain Function:

    Consuming ghee with warm water can enhance brain function and improve cognitive abilities. It supports optimal brain health and promotes mental clarity

    article_image6

    Weight Management

    For those aiming to lose weight, incorporating ghee water into their morning routine can be beneficial. It aids in breaking down stubborn fat and supports healthy weight management

