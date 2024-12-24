Are you a Heart Patients? Here are some water intake guidelines for cardiac patient

Drinking plenty of water is essential for overall health, but doctors advise heart patients to avoid excessive water intake.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

Drinking water is essential to keep the body active and healthy. Drinking more water improves mood and helps in weight loss. That's why most people say that you should drink more water. But now doctors are warning that drinking too much water can cause problems.

article_image2

Experts recommend that a normal person should drink 3-4 liters of water per day. Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration and serious side effects, including stomach problems.

article_image3

Doctors warn that drinking too much water can cause problems for heart patients. Maintaining mineral balance in the body is crucial for heart patients. Drinking too much water can increase heart rate and the risk of heart attack. It can also put stress on the kidneys and weaken the heart.

article_image4

Heart patients should not drink more than 2 liters of water per day. If the heart problem is in its early stages, they can generally drink water normally. For those with more severe issues, drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water is good.

article_image5

People with heart problems should avoid smoking and drinking alcohol. They should reduce salt and oil intake, exercise, and follow the diet prescribed by their doctor.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then? shk

Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then?

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door shk

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door

Bizarre video shows Oreos withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity and concern on food safety (WATCH) dmn

Bizarre video shows Oreo cookies withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity & concern on food safety (WATCH)

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Avoid these 5 common skincare mistakes for better skin health NTI

Avoid these 5 common skincare mistakes for better skin health

Recent Stories

Shyam Benegal: A retrospective of his cinema & 18 National Awards NTI

Shyam Benegal: A retrospective of his cinema & 18 National Awards

Christmas 2024: Scientists reveal exactly where Jesus was born - it probably WASN'T in Bethlehem shk

Christmas 2024: Scientists reveal exactly where Jesus was born - it probably WASN'T in Bethlehem

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI’s Stock Gets 2 'Buy' Calls On Wall Street: Retail Gets Extremely Bullish

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI’s Stock Gets 2 'Buy' Calls On Wall Street: Retail Gets Extremely Bullish

Kraft Heinz Stock Slips As Analyst Lowers Price Target: Retail Mood Sours

Kraft Heinz Stock Slips As Analyst Lowers Price Target: Retail Mood Sours

Hershey Stock Dips To 3-Year Low As Analyst Lowers Price Target: Retail Remains Bullish

Hershey Stock Dips To 3-Year Low As Analyst Lowers Price Target: Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon