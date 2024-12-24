Are you a Heart Patients? Here are some water intake guidelines for cardiac patient

Drinking plenty of water is essential for overall health, but doctors advise heart patients to avoid excessive water intake.

Drinking water is essential to keep the body active and healthy. Drinking more water improves mood and helps in weight loss. That's why most people say that you should drink more water. But now doctors are warning that drinking too much water can cause problems.

Experts recommend that a normal person should drink 3-4 liters of water per day. Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration and serious side effects, including stomach problems.

Doctors warn that drinking too much water can cause problems for heart patients. Maintaining mineral balance in the body is crucial for heart patients. Drinking too much water can increase heart rate and the risk of heart attack. It can also put stress on the kidneys and weaken the heart.

Heart patients should not drink more than 2 liters of water per day. If the heart problem is in its early stages, they can generally drink water normally. For those with more severe issues, drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water is good.

People with heart problems should avoid smoking and drinking alcohol. They should reduce salt and oil intake, exercise, and follow the diet prescribed by their doctor.

