8 Health Benefits of Consuming Extra Virgin Olive Oil You Should Know
Extra virgin olive oil is one of the highest quality and healthiest oils. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and polyphenols, extra virgin olive oil helps keep many diseases at bay.
Extra virgin olive oil is one of the highest quality and healthiest oils. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and polyphenols, it helps keep many diseases at bay.
What is extra virgin olive oil?
Virgin olive oil, especially EVOO, offers great health benefits due to its healthy fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties. It's made using a special method to ensure quality.
Consuming extra virgin olive oil provides a strong immune system.
Extra virgin olive oil boosts immunity. It's rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) that lower bad cholesterol. A daily 50ml dose can reduce the risk of chronic inflammation.
Virgin olive oil can increase healthy fats and improve insulin sensitivity.
For millions with type 2 diabetes, extra virgin olive oil can help control blood sugar. It boosts healthy fats and may improve insulin sensitivity, making it a beneficial dietary addition.
Polyphenols in extra virgin olive oil can protect the brain.
Diseases like Alzheimer's are a growing concern. Plant compounds in extra virgin olive oil called polyphenols can help clear the amyloid-beta protein produced in the brain.
Virgin olive oil can help with weight loss.
Virgin olive oil can aid in weight loss. Its high MUFA content helps reduce belly fat. Studies suggest it boosts metabolism and curbs cravings for processed snacks.
Consuming extra virgin olive oil acts as a gentle lubricant for the digestive system.
Extra virgin olive oil acts as a gentle lubricant for the digestive system. It stimulates bile production, helps prevent gallstones, and improves absorption of vitamins A, D, E, and K.
