Even heavy aluminum cookware can wear out in five to ten days if used at high temperatures for extended periods.
Time to Replace? The Signs Your Cookware Has Expired
Plastic and aluminum cookware are common in most kitchens because they're cheaper than other options. That's why people often buy aluminum for cooking. But if you've been using the same cookware for years, it might be time for a change. Even these have an expiration date.
Replace Aluminum Cookware Every 1-2 Years
At a recent orientation program by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), regulators and manufacturers pointed out the short lifespan of aluminum cookware. They emphasized replacing them every 12 to 24 months, depending on usage and quality.
BIS Mandates Low Toxic Metal Content
Revised BIS standards stipulate that toxic metal content like lead, cadmium, mercury, and hexavalent chromium in cookware should be less than 0.05%.
Damaged Cookware Can Harm Your Health
Cooking in overused or damaged cookware can lead to various health problems. "Aluminum is a soft metal. If used at high temperatures for a long time, even heavy cookware can wear out in five to ten days. Light, thin aluminum cookware lasts only about a year, while medium and heavy-gauge ones might last up to two years," explained Narendra Reddy Beesu, BIS Bangalore Director.
Hidden Risks of Aluminum Cookware
"Today, consumers expect aluminum cookware to last a lifetime, but realistically, it's 12 to 20 months," said Rohit Chawla, co-founder of Kaviraj Kinax Kitchen. Some manufacturers admitted that coatings start peeling after the first year, posing health risks. Consumers should replace such cookware to avoid these risks.
Difference Between Pure Aluminum and Alloys
"Pure aluminum is 'Grade 19000' with 99% aluminum content. Other grades like '63540' or '60342' are alloys, which are harder but mixed with other elements," Beesu clarified.