Image Credit : Freepik

Lord Vishnu’s Blessing: Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, making it a spiritually significant day for devotees.

Birth of Lord Parashurama: This day marks the birth of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

Mahabharata Connection: It is believed that Lord Krishna gifted Draupadi the divine Akshaya Patra (an inexhaustible vessel) on this day to ensure she never ran out of food.

Ideal for New Beginnings

Marriage and Housewarming Ceremonies: Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for weddings and starting new ventures.

Investments and Gold Purchases: Many people buy gold on this day, believing it brings prosperity and financial growth.