Akshaya Tritiya 2025: The Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month is very special because Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on this day. Akshaya means that which is not destroyed, i.e., which is complete in itself. This year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30. According to astrologers, if some special remedies are done on Akshaya Tritiya, then there can be chances of monetary gains and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi also remain. Know about 5 such remedies ahead…

Worship and anoint Lord Vishnu-Lakshmi

Worship Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya. After this, anoint their idols with cow's milk. Also, mix saffron in cow's milk. While anointing, also chant the mantras of Goddess Lakshmi. Scholars say that even if a poor person does this remedy, he can become rich in a few days.

Recite Srisukta

Many mantras and hymns have been told in religious texts to please Goddess Lakshmi, Srisukta is one of them. On Akshaya Tritiya, wearing red clothes, light a lamp of pure ghee in front of the picture or idol of Goddess Lakshmi and recite Srisukta. Srisukta has been composed by Lord Devraj Indra himself, through this Sukta he also pleased the Goddess. By chanting this, Goddess Lakshmi is immediately attracted.

Keep these special things in the vault

During the worship of Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya, keep a whole turmeric knot and a silver coin. After worshiping, wrap both these things in a red cloth and keep them in your place of wealth i.e. vault. See and worship it every day. Due to this, there is never a shortage of money in your house and you will continue to progress in business and job.

Chant mantras according to zodiac sign

In astrology, mantras have been told according to the zodiac sign to please Goddess Lakshmi. These mantras should be chanted on Akshaya Tritiya. But before this, it is also necessary to worship Goddess Lakshmi. If this mantra is chanted with a lotus seed rosary, it is even more auspicious. If you do not know about Lakshmi Mantra according to your zodiac sign, then you can ask a qualified astrologer or Pandit.

Install these special Yantras at home

Many special Yantras have been told in astrology, which create chances of monetary gains. Among these, Shri Yantra, Mahalakshmi Yantra, Mangal Yantra and Kanakdhara Yantra are prominent. Bring any one of these Yantras home on Akshaya Tritiya and install it and worship it daily. By doing this, the money crunch in your life can be removed.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.