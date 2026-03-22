Budget Decor: 10+ Cute Home Items Under ₹150 for an Aesthetic Touch
You don’t need to spend a fortune to make your home look beautiful. With a few small, inexpensive decor pieces, you can instantly give your space a cute, aesthetic, and stylish vibe, making every corner feel cozy, charming, and Instagram-worthy.
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Image Credit : meesho.com
Budget Decor: 10+ Cute Home Items Under ₹150 for an Aesthetic Touch
Even if your budget is just ₹150, you can find plenty of decor pieces online and in markets. These small items can completely change the look of your slabs, shelves, or centre table. Here are 10+ cute and stylish home decor ideas that won't burn a hole in your pocket.
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Image Credit : meesho.com
Artificial birds
These mini artificial birds can add a touch of charm to your centre table or TV cabinet. They come in pairs and are available in metallic, white, and black designs. You can easily find a pair on Meesho for under ₹150.
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Baby monks
A set of four baby monks can really enhance the beauty of any slab. These figurines are in the classic 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil' pose. Placing them together creates a peaceful look in your home. You can find sets like this on Meesho or Amazon for under ₹180.
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Metal candle holders
Artistic metal candle holders are very much in trend right now. A Ganesh T-light holder looks absolutely beautiful. The 'White Iron Musician Couple' can also give your living room an instant lift. These decor pieces come in pairs and you can buy them for less than ₹200.
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Image Credit : meesho.com
Animal decor pieces
Animal decor pieces in a metallic finish give your home a touch of luxury. You can get that premium metal look without the high price. You can find pairs of elephant and camel statues for under ₹150.
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Image Credit : meesho.com
Metal leaf stand
For just ₹150, you can bring home these two decor items. You can place the metal leaf stand on your centre table or study table. The stone tree is considered a lucky charm, so it's perfect for a corner table in your home.
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Image Credit : meesho.com
Stylish remote holder
It's time to replace your old and boring tissue and remote holders. You can find some really beautiful options for just ₹150. A metal swan-design tissue holder on the centre table can boost your home's beauty. Similarly, a stylish metal remote holder will enhance the look of your TV unit.Read more: Bathroom Cabinet Mirrors: Make a small bathroom look 2X bigger with these 9+ cabinet mirror designsMarble Temple Photos: 7 stunning marble temple designs for a royal and divine look
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